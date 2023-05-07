|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|38
|2
|9
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Heyward dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Busch ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001
|3
|—
|5
|San Diego
|200
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Soto (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Smith 2 (6), Tatis Jr. (4), Machado (6), Bogaerts (5). HR_Betts (6), Outman (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|González
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phillips S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Musgrove
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Hill H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martinez H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hader BS,11-12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Honeywell Jr. L,2-1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hill (Outman). WP_Musgrove.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T_3:12. A_43,994 (40,222).
