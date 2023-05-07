Los AngelesSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37565Totals38292
Betts rf4111Tatis Jr. rf5110
Freeman 1b5200Machado 3b5131
Smith c4021Soto lf5010
Muncy 3b4000Bogaerts ss3011
Heyward dh2000Cruz dh4000
Rojas ph-dh1000Cronenworth 1b4010
Busch ph-dh2111Kim 2b4020
Outman cf4112Nola c2000
Vargas 2b4000Sullivan ph-c2000
Peralta lf2000Engel cf2000
Thompson ph-lf1000Grisham ph-cf2000
Taylor ss4010

Los Angeles00000100135
San Diego20000000002

E_Soto (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Smith 2 (6), Tatis Jr. (4), Machado (6), Bogaerts (5). HR_Betts (6), Outman (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías52-382213
Almonte11-300002
González110001
Ferguson W,2-0100002
Phillips S,5-5100001
San Diego
Musgrove521035
Hill H,62-300001
Wilson H,7100012
Martinez H,211-310011
Hader BS,11-12111100
Honeywell Jr. L,2-1123202

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hill (Outman). WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T_3:12. A_43,994 (40,222).

