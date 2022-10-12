|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Bell ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|203
|000
|00x
|—
|5
E_Myers (1). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Smith 2 (2), T.Turner (1), Lux (1). HR_Myers (1), T.Turner (1). SF_Nola (1).
|2
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Wilson (Bellinger).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:21. A_52,407 (56,000).
