San DiegoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32373Totals31564
Profar lf4000Betts rf4000
Soto rf3000T.Turner ss4221
Machado 3b4010Freeman 1b3000
Drury dh2000Smith c4221
Bell ph-dh2000Muncy 3b3111
Myers 1b4111J.Turner dh3000
Cronenworth 2b4120Lux 2b4011
Kim ss4110Thompson lf3000
Grisham cf3011Bellinger cf3000
Nola c2011

San Diego0000300003
Los Angeles20300000x5

E_Myers (1). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Smith 2 (2), T.Turner (1), Lux (1). HR_Myers (1), T.Turner (1). SF_Nola (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Clevinger L,0-122-365423
Wilson11-300022
Johnson200002
Hill100001
Martinez100002
Los Angeles
Urías W,1-0543306
Phillips H,1110011
Vesia H,112-310003
Graterol H,11-300000
Martin S,1-1110000

HBP_Wilson (Bellinger).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_52,407 (56,000).

