|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Drury dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|a-Bell ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Nola c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|4
|10
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|T.Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.196
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|San Diego
|000
|030
|000_3
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|203
|000
|00x_5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Drury in the 6th.
E_Myers (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (15), Kim (29), Smith 2 (26), T.Turner (39), Lux (20). HR_Myers (7), off Urías; T.Turner (21), off Clevinger. RBIs_Myers (41), Grisham (53), Nola (40), T.Turner (100), Muncy (69), Smith (87), Lux (42). SF_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Profar); Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Bellinger, Lux). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Myers.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 7-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|60
|4.33
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|3.06
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.02
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.56
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.47
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 17-7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|79
|2.16
|Phillips, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.14
|Vesia, H, 16
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.15
|Graterol, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.26
|Martin, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-1. HBP_Wilson (Bellinger).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:21. A_52,407 (56,000).
