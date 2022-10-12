San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32373110
Profar lf400001.243
Soto rf300010.236
Machado 3b401001.298
Drury dh200002.238
a-Bell ph-dh200001.192
Myers 1b411100.261
Cronenworth 2b412001.239
Kim ss411002.251
Grisham cf301101.184
Nola c201101.251

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31564410
Betts rf400001.269
T.Turner ss422101.298
Freeman 1b300011.325
Smith c422100.260
Muncy 3b311112.196
J.Turner dh300011.278
Lux 2b401101.276
Thompson lf300011.268
Bellinger cf300002.210

San Diego000030000_371
Los Angeles20300000x_560

a-struck out for Drury in the 6th.

E_Myers (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (15), Kim (29), Smith 2 (26), T.Turner (39), Lux (20). HR_Myers (7), off Urías; T.Turner (21), off Clevinger. RBIs_Myers (41), Grisham (53), Nola (40), T.Turner (100), Muncy (69), Smith (87), Lux (42). SF_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Profar); Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Bellinger, Lux). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Myers.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 7-722-365423604.33
Wilson11-300022373.06
Johnson200002245.02
Hill10000183.56
Martinez100002113.47
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 17-7543306792.16
Phillips, H, 19110011261.14
Vesia, H, 1612-310003192.15
Graterol, H, 101-30000013.26
Martin, S, 2-3110000111.46

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-1. HBP_Wilson (Bellinger).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_52,407 (56,000).

