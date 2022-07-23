San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3417137
Slater cf200011.297
a-Pederson ph-rf200000.249
Flores 2b301010.251
Ruf 1b300001.226
b-Wade Jr. ph-1b100000.176
Longoria 3b311011.247
Belt dh300001.237
c-Villar ph-dh100000.216
Estrada ss402001.263
Mercedes lf401102.243
Bart c300000.179
d-González ph101000.283
Yastrzemski rf-cf401000.234

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3158554
Betts rf512000.267
T.Turner ss401001.306
Freeman 1b412000.324
Smith c300011.265
Muncy 3b310011.155
Lux 2b300111.291
Lamb dh311000.235
Bellinger cf411400.208
Thompson lf201020.243

San Francisco000100000_172
Los Angeles10000004x_581

a-flied out for Slater in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for Belt in the 8th. d-doubled for Bart in the 9th.

E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12), off Long. RBIs_Mercedes (5), Lux (23), Bellinger 4 (35). CS_Bellinger (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Pederson 2, Flores, Villar, Bart); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Lamb 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wade Jr., T.Turner. GIDP_T.Turner.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb6511421032.77
Rogers110001134.53
Long, L, 1-3124011312.92
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson641026912.79
Price100001133.47
Almonte2-310010121.37
Vesia, W, 2-01-30000023.64
Kimbrel120000204.09

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 2-0. HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).

