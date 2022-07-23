|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Pederson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mercedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|González ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ystrzemski rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|04x
|—
|5
E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12).
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.