San FranciscoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34171Totals31585
Slater cf2000Betts rf5120
Pederson ph-rf2000T.Turner ss4010
Flores 2b3010Freeman 1b4120
Ruf 1b3000Smith c3000
Wade Jr. ph-1b1000Muncy 3b3100
Longoria 3b3110Lux 2b3001
Belt dh3000Lamb dh3110
Villar ph-dh1000Bellinger cf4114
Estrada ss4020Thompson lf2010
Mercedes lf4011
Bart c3000
González ph1010
Ystrzemski rf-cf4010

San Francisco0001000001
Los Angeles10000004x5

E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb651142
Rogers110001
Long L,1-3124011
Los Angeles
Anderson641026
Price100001
Almonte2-310010
Vesia W,2-01-300000
Kimbrel120000

HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you