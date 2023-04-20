Los AngelesChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34696Totals31262
Outman rf5225Hoerner 2b5011
Freeman 1b4000Swanson ss2010
Martinez dh5000Happ lf4000
Muncy 3b2111Suzuki rf3010
T.Thompson cf4000Bellinger cf2111
Peralta lf3120Wisdom 3b4000
Vargas 2b4120Hosmer dh1100
Williams ss2010Madrigal ph-dh2000
Betts ph-ss2010Mancini 1b4020
Barnes c3000Barnhart c4000
Heyward ph0100
Wynns c0000

Los Angeles0110000046
Chicago0101000002

E_Barnhart (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Vargas (3), Mancini (1). HR_Muncy (8), Outman 2 (5), Bellinger (4). SB_Williams (1), Muncy (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Grove352220
Bickford210011
Bruihl100002
Almonte100010
Ferguson W,1-0100000
Graterol100002
Chicago
Assad332223
Alzolay120001
Hughes200004
Rucker110001
Boxberger100021
Fulmer L,0-21-334410
Merryweather2-300000

Grove pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Almonte pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Grove (Bellinger), Ferguson (Bellinger).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:53. A_32,817 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you