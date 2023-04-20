|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|5
|10
|Outman rf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.290
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.246
|T.Thompson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Williams ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Betts ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|c-Heyward ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|4
|5
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.338
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Bellinger cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hosmer dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|a-Madrigal ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|004_6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Hosmer in the 6th. b-singled for Williams in the 7th. c-walked for Barnes in the 9th.
E_Barnhart (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Vargas (3), Mancini (1). HR_Muncy (8), off Assad; Outman (4), off Assad; Outman (5), off Fulmer; Bellinger (4), off Grove. RBIs_Muncy (16), Outman 5 (15), Bellinger (13), Hoerner (5). SB_Williams (1), Muncy (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Barnes 3, T.Thompson 2); Chicago 5 (Madrigal, Wisdom 2, Suzuki, Happ). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Betts, Happ, Wisdom. GIDP_Barnes, Wisdom.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Freeman); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Mancini).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|67
|8.44
|Bickford
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|3.00
|Bruihl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.14
|Ferguson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.45
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.12
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|62
|9.82
|Alzolay
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.79
|Hughes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.00
|Rucker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.23
|Fulmer, L, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|23
|7.56
|Merryweather
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8.64
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 2-1, Ferguson 1-0. IBB_off Boxberger (Muncy). HBP_Grove (Bellinger), Ferguson (Bellinger).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:53. A_32,817 (41,363).
