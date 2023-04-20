Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34696510
Outman rf522501.290
Freeman 1b400010.295
Martinez dh500002.256
Muncy 3b211121.246
T.Thompson cf400002.206
Peralta lf312011.220
Vargas 2b412002.216
Williams ss201001.143
b-Betts ph-ss201000.273
Barnes c300000.040
c-Heyward ph010010.200
Wynns c000000.167

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3126245
Hoerner 2b501100.338
Swanson ss201020.338
Happ lf400000.304
Suzuki rf301010.348
Bellinger cf211100.290
Wisdom 3b400000.262
Hosmer dh110010.240
a-Madrigal ph-dh200000.323
Mancini 1b402002.217
Barnhart c400003.217

Los Angeles011000004_690
Chicago010100000_261

a-grounded out for Hosmer in the 6th. b-singled for Williams in the 7th. c-walked for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Barnhart (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Vargas (3), Mancini (1). HR_Muncy (8), off Assad; Outman (4), off Assad; Outman (5), off Fulmer; Bellinger (4), off Grove. RBIs_Muncy (16), Outman 5 (15), Bellinger (13), Hoerner (5). SB_Williams (1), Muncy (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Barnes 3, T.Thompson 2); Chicago 5 (Madrigal, Wisdom 2, Suzuki, Happ). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Betts, Happ, Wisdom. GIDP_Barnes, Wisdom.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Freeman); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Mancini).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove352220678.44
Bickford210011323.00
Bruihl100002120.00
Almonte100010186.14
Ferguson, W, 1-0100000112.45
Graterol10000273.12
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad332223629.82
Alzolay120001122.79
Hughes200004240.00
Rucker110001113.12
Boxberger100021221.23
Fulmer, L, 0-21-334410237.56
Merryweather2-30000098.64

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 2-1, Ferguson 1-0. IBB_off Boxberger (Muncy). HBP_Grove (Bellinger), Ferguson (Bellinger).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:53. A_32,817 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

