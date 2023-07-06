PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36494512
McCutchen dh300022.268
Reynolds lf411110.273
Davis rf511003.288
Santana 1b511001.241
Suwinski cf411312.235
Gonzales 2b-ss402001.333
Marcano ss301000.237
a-Castro ph-2b100001.231
Triolo 3b401002.286
Hedges c200010.177
c-Joe ph101000.239

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2766667
Betts 2b500000.268
Freeman 1b402001.315
Smith c310011.272
Muncy 3b120020.194
Martinez dh321311.251
Peralta lf311101.286
Heyward rf100111.263
b-DeLuca ph-rf100000.250
Outman cf201011.238
Rojas ss401101.237

Pittsburgh100300000_490
Los Angeles00024000x_660

a-struck out for Marcano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Davis (3), Joe (18), Freeman (29). HR_Reynolds (9), off Miller; Suwinski (19), off Miller; Martinez (20), off Contreras; Peralta (6), off Contreras. RBIs_Reynolds (42), Suwinski 3 (46), Heyward (22), Rojas (9), Martinez 3 (59), Peralta (31). SB_Outman (9). SF_Heyward.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski 2, Santana 2, Marcano); Los Angeles 5 (Betts 2, Rojas 2, Muncy). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Peralta, Smith.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Triolo, Gonzales, Santana; Marcano, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido422244814.70
Contreras, L, 3-7134422346.59
Moreta11000083.58
Borucki10000176.35
Ramirez100000122.88
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, W, 5-152-3544171014.50
Bickford, H, 31-320020205.82
Brasier, H, 2100000102.16
Ferguson, H, 12110003252.78
D.Hudson, S, 1-1110022290.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0, Brasier 3-0. HBP_Bido (Peralta), Borucki (Muncy), Ramirez (Outman).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:44. A_45,403 (56,000).

