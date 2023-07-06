|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|5
|12
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Davis rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.235
|Gonzales 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Triolo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|c-Joe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Betts 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Muncy 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.251
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|b-DeLuca ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Pittsburgh
|100
|300
|000_4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|240
|00x_6
|6
|0
a-struck out for Marcano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Davis (3), Joe (18), Freeman (29). HR_Reynolds (9), off Miller; Suwinski (19), off Miller; Martinez (20), off Contreras; Peralta (6), off Contreras. RBIs_Reynolds (42), Suwinski 3 (46), Heyward (22), Rojas (9), Martinez 3 (59), Peralta (31). SB_Outman (9). SF_Heyward.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski 2, Santana 2, Marcano); Los Angeles 5 (Betts 2, Rojas 2, Muncy). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Peralta, Smith.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Triolo, Gonzales, Santana; Marcano, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|81
|4.70
|Contreras, L, 3-7
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|34
|6.59
|Moreta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.58
|Borucki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.35
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, W, 5-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|101
|4.50
|Bickford, H, 3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|5.82
|Brasier, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
|Ferguson, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.78
|D.Hudson, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0, Brasier 3-0. HBP_Bido (Peralta), Borucki (Muncy), Ramirez (Outman).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:44. A_45,403 (56,000).
