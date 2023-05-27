Los AngelesTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36695Totals36595
Betts rf5111Díaz 1b4000
Freeman 1b3021Raley pr0000
Smith c4000Franco ss4121
Martinez dh4110Ramírez dh5122
Muncy 3b4222Arozarena lf3100
Heyward cf2000Paredes 3b4010
Taylor ph-cf2000Bethancourt c3110
Vargas 2b4111J.Lowe ph1000
Peralta lf2010Mejía c0000
Thompson ph-cf1000Margot rf4012
Outman ph-cf1000Walls 2b4120
Rojas ss4110Siri cf4000

Los Angeles0102002106
Tampa Bay0002200015

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (20), Martinez (13), Muncy (3), Bethancourt (9), Walls (6). HR_Muncy (16), Vargas (5), Ramírez (8). SB_Walls (14), Betts (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Kershaw564426
Almonte W,3-0100000
Graterol H,6100001
Phillips H,411-310001
Ferguson S,2-22-321111
Tampa Bay
Glasnow41-353318
Kelly2-300011
Diekman H,2100001
Poche L,3-1 BS,1-3132201
Kelley211113

WP_Kershaw, Glasnow, Poche(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T_2:46. A_23,443 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

