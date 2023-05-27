|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|3
|14
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Muncy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|a-Taylor ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|b-Thompson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|c-Outman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|3
|9
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|1-Raley pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|d-J.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Walls 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Los Angeles
|010
|200
|210_6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|220
|001_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Heyward in the 6th. b-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. d-flied out for Bethancourt in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (20), Martinez (13), Muncy (3), Bethancourt (9), Walls (6). HR_Muncy (16), off Glasnow; Vargas (5), off Kelley; Ramírez (8), off Kershaw. RBIs_Muncy 2 (37), Betts (31), Freeman (32), Vargas (24), Margot 2 (15), Ramírez 2 (23), Franco (27). SB_Walls (14), Betts (2). CS_Walls (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Martinez); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramírez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Heyward.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|83
|3.32
|Almonte, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.36
|Graterol, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.08
|Phillips, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.77
|Ferguson, S, 2-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|1.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|83
|6.23
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.21
|Diekman, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.75
|Poche, L, 3-1, BS, 1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|2.41
|Kelley
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|39
|5.40
WP_Kershaw, Glasnow, Poche(2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T_2:46. A_23,443 (25,025).
