Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36695314
Betts rf511101.250
Freeman 1b302121.333
Smith c400010.315
Martinez dh411002.272
Muncy 3b422201.205
Heyward cf200001.223
a-Taylor ph-cf-lf200002.193
Vargas 2b411102.233
Peralta lf201001.218
b-Thompson ph-cf100001.108
c-Outman ph-cf100001.240
Rojas ss411001.210

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3659539
Díaz 1b400011.325
1-Raley pr000000.243
Franco ss412110.296
Ramírez dh512200.292
Arozarena lf310012.301
Paredes 3b401002.272
Bethancourt c311001.263
d-J.Lowe ph100000.304
Mejía c000000.205
Margot rf401200.244
Walls 2b412000.254
Siri cf400003.250

Los Angeles010200210_690
Tampa Bay000220001_590

a-struck out for Heyward in the 6th. b-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. d-flied out for Bethancourt in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (20), Martinez (13), Muncy (3), Bethancourt (9), Walls (6). HR_Muncy (16), off Glasnow; Vargas (5), off Kelley; Ramírez (8), off Kershaw. RBIs_Muncy 2 (37), Betts (31), Freeman (32), Vargas (24), Margot 2 (15), Ramírez 2 (23), Franco (27). SB_Walls (14), Betts (2). CS_Walls (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Martinez); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramírez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Heyward.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw564426833.32
Almonte, W, 3-010000097.36
Graterol, H, 6100001192.08
Phillips, H, 411-310001221.77
Ferguson, S, 2-22-321111241.42
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow41-353318836.23
Kelly2-300011124.21
Diekman, H, 2100001106.75
Poche, L, 3-1, BS, 1-3132201222.41
Kelley211113395.40

WP_Kershaw, Glasnow, Poche(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T_2:46. A_23,443 (25,025).

