|Washington
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Betts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Vargas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|060
|00x
|—
|6
E_Abrams (9). DP_Washington 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Dickerson (3), D.Smith (5), Freeman (23). HR_Martinez (11). SB_Outman (6). SF_Outman (2).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:10. A_47,067 (56,000).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.