WashingtonLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32161Totals29666
Thomas rf4010Betts ss3110
García 2b3000Freeman 1b4112
Candelario 3b4010W.Smith c3100
Meneses dh4110Martinez dh4113
D.Smith 1b4010Peralta lf4020
Dickerson lf3010Heyward rf3100
Ruiz c4000M.Vargas 2b3000
Abrams ss3011Outman cf2011
Call cf3000Taylor 3b3100

Washington0100000001
Los Angeles00006000x6

E_Abrams (9). DP_Washington 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Dickerson (3), D.Smith (5), Freeman (23). HR_Martinez (11). SB_Outman (6). SF_Outman (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Williams L,2-3566033
Ward200002
Ramírez100000
Los Angeles
B.Miller W,2-0641114
González100000
Bruihl110000
S.Miller110010

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:10. A_47,067 (56,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you