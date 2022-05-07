|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rivas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|120
|120
|—
|7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Hermosillo (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (8), J.Turner (4), Bellinger (6). HR_Barnes (3).
HBP_Moronta (Contreras). WP_Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:43. A_37,594 (41,649).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
