Los AngelesChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367116Totals29050
Betts rf4110Contreras c3000
Freeman 1b4230Suzuki rf3010
Alberto 2b1000Gomes dh3010
T.Turner ss3121Rivas ph0000
Ríos 1b1000Wisdom lf4000
J.Turner 3b5012Schwindel 1b4010
Muncy dh3000Hoerner ss3020
Taylor lf3110Villar 3b3000
Bellinger cf4110Hermosillo cf2000
Barnes c4123Ortega ph-cf1000
Lux 2b-ss4000Madrigal 2b3000

Los Angeles1001201207
Chicago0000000000

E_Hermosillo (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (8), J.Turner (4), Bellinger (6). HR_Barnes (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,4-0750012
Bickford100002
Moronta100011
Chicago
Smyly L,1-341-363224
Gsellman32-354422
Newcomb100001

HBP_Moronta (Contreras). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:43. A_37,594 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you