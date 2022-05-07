Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36711647
Betts rf411010.247
Freeman 1b423001.319
Alberto 2b100001.273
T.Turner ss312111.275
Ríos 1b100000.217
J.Turner 3b501201.184
Muncy dh300010.145
Taylor lf311012.293
Bellinger cf411000.207
Barnes c412300.261
Lux 2b-ss400001.258

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2905025
Contreras c300001.227
Suzuki rf301011.253
Gomes dh301000.216
b-Rivas ph000010.333
Wisdom lf400000.235
Schwindel 1b401000.207
Hoerner ss302000.291
Villar 3b300002.268
Hermosillo cf200000.077
a-Ortega ph-cf100001.200
Madrigal 2b300000.225

Los Angeles100120120_7110
Chicago000000000_051

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 8th. b-walked for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Hermosillo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (8), J.Turner (4), Bellinger (6). HR_Barnes (3), off Smyly. RBIs_Barnes 3 (5), J.Turner 2 (12), T.Turner (20). CS_Suzuki (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Taylor 2, Muncy); Chicago 2 (Schwindel, Hoerner). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 4.

GIDP_J.Turner, Bellinger, Gomes.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, T.Turner, Freeman); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Schwindel; Villar, Madrigal, Schwindel).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 4-0750012811.80
Bickford100002142.57
Moronta100011261.80
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 1-341-363224943.04
Gsellman32-354422569.82
Newcomb100001127.56

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-1. HBP_Moronta (Contreras). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:43. A_37,594 (41,649).

