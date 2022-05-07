|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|4
|7
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Alberto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Ríos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.184
|Muncy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.145
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Lux 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|b-Rivas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Wisdom lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Los Angeles
|100
|120
|120_7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 8th. b-walked for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Hermosillo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (8), J.Turner (4), Bellinger (6). HR_Barnes (3), off Smyly. RBIs_Barnes 3 (5), J.Turner 2 (12), T.Turner (20). CS_Suzuki (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Taylor 2, Muncy); Chicago 2 (Schwindel, Hoerner). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 4.
GIDP_J.Turner, Bellinger, Gomes.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, T.Turner, Freeman); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Schwindel; Villar, Madrigal, Schwindel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 4-0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|1.80
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.57
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.80
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|94
|3.04
|Gsellman
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|56
|9.82
|Newcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.56
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 1-1. HBP_Moronta (Contreras). WP_Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:43. A_37,594 (41,649).
