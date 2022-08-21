MiamiLos Angeles
Totals32363Totals3910169
Wendle 2b3000Betts rf5221
Berti 3b4000T.Turner ss3210
Aguilar dh3010Freeman 1b5130
Bleday cf3211Smith c5133
B.Anderson rf4010Muncy 3b4122
Rojas ss4000J.Turner dh4011
Díaz 1b4122Lux 2b4010
Stallings c3000Alberto ph-2b1000
Burdick lf4010Gallo lf3220
Thompson ph-lf1000
Bellinger cf4112

Miami0002000103
Los Angeles12120013x10

E_B.Anderson (9). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Díaz (3), Smith (21), Freeman (40), Lux (18). 3B_Gallo (1), Lux (7). HR_Díaz (1), Bleday (4), Bellinger (17), Muncy (16). SB_Wendle (10), Betts (11), J.Turner (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Alcantara L,11-632-3106615
Bleier11-300003
Brazoban21-354322
Nardi2-310010
Los Angeles
Pepiot W,2-0642227
Vesia110013
Price111100
Kimbrel100000

HBP_Pepiot (Aguilar), Bleier (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:18. A_42,125 (56,000).

