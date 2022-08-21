|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Bleday cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.198
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.164
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Burdick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|9
|4
|10
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|T.Turner ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Smith c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.274
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.190
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.255
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|a-Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|b-Thompson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Miami
|000
|200
|010_3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|121
|200
|13x_10
|16
|0
a-flied out for Lux in the 8th. b-popped out for Gallo in the 8th.
E_B.Anderson (9). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Díaz (3), Smith (21), Freeman (40), Lux (18). 3B_Gallo (1), Lux (7). HR_Díaz (1), off Pepiot; Bleday (4), off Price; Bellinger (17), off Alcantara; Muncy (16), off Brazoban. RBIs_Díaz 2 (4), Bleday (5), Smith 3 (73), Bellinger 2 (52), Muncy 2 (47), Betts (62), J.Turner (62). SB_Wendle (10), Betts (11), J.Turner (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Berti, Burdick); Los Angeles 7 (Smith, Thompson 2, Bellinger, Lux, Muncy 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Los Angeles 7 for 18.
Runners moved up_Bellinger, Alberto.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 11-6
|3
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|5
|89
|2.19
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.65
|Brazoban
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|2
|60
|3.68
|Nardi
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|9.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot, W, 2-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|97
|4.02
|Vesia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|2.70
|Price
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.55
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-0, Nardi 2-2. HBP_Pepiot (Aguilar), Bleier (J.Turner).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:18. A_42,125 (56,000).
