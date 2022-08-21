MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32363310
Wendle 2b300011.257
Berti 3b400002.265
Aguilar dh301001.236
Bleday cf321111.198
B.Anderson rf401001.245
Rojas ss400001.232
Díaz 1b412201.164
Stallings c300010.220
Burdick lf401002.184

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3910169410
Betts rf522100.277
T.Turner ss321020.305
Freeman 1b513001.324
Smith c513302.274
Muncy 3b412210.190
J.Turner dh401103.255
Lux 2b401002.295
a-Alberto ph-2b100000.244
Gallo lf322011.267
b-Thompson ph-lf100000.256
Bellinger cf411201.206

Miami000200010_361
Los Angeles12120013x_10160

a-flied out for Lux in the 8th. b-popped out for Gallo in the 8th.

E_B.Anderson (9). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Díaz (3), Smith (21), Freeman (40), Lux (18). 3B_Gallo (1), Lux (7). HR_Díaz (1), off Pepiot; Bleday (4), off Price; Bellinger (17), off Alcantara; Muncy (16), off Brazoban. RBIs_Díaz 2 (4), Bleday (5), Smith 3 (73), Bellinger 2 (52), Muncy 2 (47), Betts (62), J.Turner (62). SB_Wendle (10), Betts (11), J.Turner (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Berti, Burdick); Los Angeles 7 (Smith, Thompson 2, Bellinger, Lux, Muncy 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Los Angeles 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Alberto.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 11-632-3106615892.19
Bleier11-300003203.65
Brazoban21-354322603.68
Nardi2-310010189.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pepiot, W, 2-0642227974.02
Vesia110013172.70
Price111100122.55
Kimbrel100000104.36

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-0, Nardi 2-2. HBP_Pepiot (Aguilar), Bleier (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:18. A_42,125 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

