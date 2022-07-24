San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35474214
Slater cf500001.293
Flores 2b411002.248
Ruf 1b221211.225
a-Belt ph-1b100000.231
Mercedes lf312001.262
b-Pederson ph-lf100001.247
Estrada ss401202.260
Villar 3b400001.190
González rf300011.283
Wynns dh300001.224
c-Wade Jr. ph100001.173
Bart c402002.191

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35712736
Betts rf411000.270
T.Turner ss501001.304
Freeman 1b512100.325
Lamb dh422102.250
Lux 2b412202.295
Muncy 3b321110.159
Thompson lf402200.247
Bellinger cf300010.207
Barnes c301011.163

San Francisco002020000_470
Los Angeles10300030x_7121

a-popped out for Ruf in the 7th. b-struck out for Mercedes in the 8th. c-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.

E_T.Turner (8). LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Mercedes 2 (5), Flores (18), Lamb 2 (3), Muncy (9), Freeman (32), Thompson (6). HR_Ruf (11), off Kershaw. RBIs_Estrada 2 (39), Ruf 2 (38), Freeman (62), Lux 2 (26), Muncy (31), Thompson 2 (15), Lamb (4). SB_Bart (2). CS_Freeman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt, Bart 2, Slater, Wynns); Los Angeles 4 (Barnes, Thompson 2, Freeman). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 9; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Betts.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb52-3844261044.26
Leone, L, 3-32-311100113.97
Rogers2-332210234.87
Doval100000122.88
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw41-354426942.49
Almonte2-30000281.33
Bickford100001115.74
Phillips, W, 5-3110002181.62
Vesia, H, 9100002163.52
Kimbrel, S, 17-20110001143.97

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0, Rogers 1-1. HBP_Doval (Betts).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:25. A_47,505 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

