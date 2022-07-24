|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|14
|Slater cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Ruf 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.225
|a-Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Mercedes lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|González rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Wynns dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|c-Wade Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Bart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|3
|6
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Lamb dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.159
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|San Francisco
|002
|020
|000_4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|103
|000
|30x_7
|12
|1
a-popped out for Ruf in the 7th. b-struck out for Mercedes in the 8th. c-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.
E_T.Turner (8). LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Mercedes 2 (5), Flores (18), Lamb 2 (3), Muncy (9), Freeman (32), Thompson (6). HR_Ruf (11), off Kershaw. RBIs_Estrada 2 (39), Ruf 2 (38), Freeman (62), Lux 2 (26), Muncy (31), Thompson 2 (15), Lamb (4). SB_Bart (2). CS_Freeman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt, Bart 2, Slater, Wynns); Los Angeles 4 (Barnes, Thompson 2, Freeman). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 9; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Betts.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|104
|4.26
|Leone, L, 3-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.97
|Rogers
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.87
|Doval
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|94
|2.49
|Almonte
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.33
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.74
|Phillips, W, 5-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.62
|Vesia, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.52
|Kimbrel, S, 17-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.97
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0, Rogers 1-1. HBP_Doval (Betts).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:25. A_47,505 (56,000).
