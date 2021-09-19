Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37812758
Betts rf412010.276
T.Turner 2b511002.316
J.Turner 3b501001.278
Pujols 1b310010.257
e-Muncy ph-1b000000.252
Seager ss312320.285
Smith c411112.270
Taylor cf522002.258
Lux lf413300.239
Kershaw p300001.235
Gonsolin p000000.133
Treinen p000000---
d-Beaty ph100000.262
Jansen p000000.000

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33585214
India 2b411102.269
Farmer ss400002.257
Castellanos rf312110.310
Stephenson 1b401102.279
Suárez 3b300011.176
Aquino lf200002.180
Warren p000000---
c-Schrock ph100000.306
Garrett p000000---
Hoffman p000000.133
f-Votto ph111100.267
Barrero cf300002.167
g-Moustakas ph100001.209
Barnhart c401002.263
Miley p000000.185
a-DeShields ph100000.160
Santillan p000000.143
Wilson p000000---
b-Friedl ph-lf222100.667

Los Angeles033000002_8120
Cincinnati000101021_581

a-grounded out for Miley in the 3rd. b-homered for Wilson in the 6th. c-lined out for Warren in the 7th. d-flied out for Treinen in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Pujols in the 9th. f-homered for Hoffman in the 9th. g-struck out for Barrero in the 9th.

E_Farmer (6). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR_Smith (25), off Miley; Lux (7), off Miley; Seager (10), off Miley; Friedl (1), off Gonsolin; Votto (31), off Jansen. RBIs_Smith (72), Lux 3 (45), Seager 3 (46), Stephenson (41), Friedl (1), India (67), Castellanos (83), Votto (89). SB_India (11). CS_Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Taylor 2); Cincinnati 1 (India). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_DeShields, Stephenson. LIDP_Schrock. GIDP_Lux, Suárez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Pujols; Pujols); Cincinnati 1 (Garrett, Farmer, Stephenson).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 10-7531108743.27
Gonsolin21-333322372.93
Treinen, H, 312-310002112.01
Jansen111102172.44
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 12-7396612643.37
Santillan200013322.82
Wilson110000113.55
Warren100001111.65
Garrett100011155.95
Hoffman122221364.59

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 1-1. HBP_Hoffman (Muncy). WP_Kershaw, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:09. A_26,621 (42,319).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you