|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|5
|8
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|e-Muncy ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.285
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.270
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Lux lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Gonsolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|14
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|f-Votto ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Barrero cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|g-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Miley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-DeShields ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Friedl ph-lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Los Angeles
|033
|000
|002_8
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|021_5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Miley in the 3rd. b-homered for Wilson in the 6th. c-lined out for Warren in the 7th. d-flied out for Treinen in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Pujols in the 9th. f-homered for Hoffman in the 9th. g-struck out for Barrero in the 9th.
E_Farmer (6). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR_Smith (25), off Miley; Lux (7), off Miley; Seager (10), off Miley; Friedl (1), off Gonsolin; Votto (31), off Jansen. RBIs_Smith (72), Lux 3 (45), Seager 3 (46), Stephenson (41), Friedl (1), India (67), Castellanos (83), Votto (89). SB_India (11). CS_Seager (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Taylor 2); Cincinnati 1 (India). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_DeShields, Stephenson. LIDP_Schrock. GIDP_Lux, Suárez.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Pujols; Pujols); Cincinnati 1 (Garrett, Farmer, Stephenson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 10-7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|74
|3.27
|Gonsolin
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|37
|2.93
|Treinen, H, 31
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.01
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|2.44
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 12-7
|3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|64
|3.37
|Santillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.82
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.55
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.65
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.95
|Hoffman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|4.59
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 1-1. HBP_Hoffman (Muncy). WP_Kershaw, Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:09. A_26,621 (42,319).