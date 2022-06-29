|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Daza cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Bryant lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Muncy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|130
|120
|010
|—
|8
|Colorado
|000
|102
|010
|—
|4
DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 5. 2B_T.Turner (18), Iglesias (16), Rodgers (18). HR_Freeman (9), Smith (12), Bellinger (10), Rodgers (7). SF_Alvarez (1).
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:56. A_37,092 (50,445).
