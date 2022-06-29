Los AngelesColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368118Totals354104
T.Turner ss5012Daza cf3100
Freeman 1b4221Blackmon dh4010
Smith c5122Bryant lf4220
Muncy dh5000Cron 1b4011
Taylor rf-lf4000Rodgers 2b4133
Bellinger cf4211Iglesias ss4010
Lamb lf1210Grichuk rf4020
Thompson rf2010McMahon 3b4000
Lux 2b3120Díaz c4000
Alvarez 3b3012

Los Angeles1301200108
Colorado0001020104

DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 5. 2B_T.Turner (18), Iglesias (16), Rodgers (18). HR_Freeman (9), Smith (12), Bellinger (10), Rodgers (7). SF_Alvarez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías W,6-651-363315
Graterol12-320002
Moronta111100
Price110001
Colorado
Márquez L,4-631-355532
Chacín11-322200
Blach11-320001
Bird211101
Estévez110022

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:56. A_37,092 (50,445).

