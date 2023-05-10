|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|4
|6
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|C.Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Thompson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|a-D.Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|11
|O.Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|c-Turang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Brosseau dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|T.Taylor rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Winker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Los Angeles
|000
|224
|000_8
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
a-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 8th. c-struck out for O.Miller in the 9th.
E_Contreras (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Outman (8), Voit (3). HR_Freeman (6), off Miley; Smith (6), off Miley; Vargas (4), off Miley; Contreras (3), off Kershaw. RBIs_Freeman 3 (17), Smith (19), Vargas 2 (19), D.Peralta (15), Betts (21), Contreras (11). SF_Betts.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (D.Peralta, Smith, C.Taylor 2); Milwaukee 1 (Wiemer). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
GIDP_Anderson, Adames.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Vargas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 6-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|92
|2.36
|Suero
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|5.79
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 3-2
|5
|6
|7
|7
|2
|3
|94
|3.60
|Rea
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|27
|4.94
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.60
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored_Rea 1-1, Payamps 3-0. HBP_Miley (C.Taylor). WP_Rea.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:11. A_30,112 (41,700).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.