Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3589846
Betts rf400100.246
Freeman 1b512301.289
Smith dh411110.325
C.Taylor 3b410002.198
Vargas 2b511201.219
Outman cf412001.281
Rojas ss422000.193
Thompson lf110010.130
a-D.Peralta ph-lf201100.205
Barnes c200021.111

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30151011
O.Miller 2b301001.293
c-Turang ph100001.242
Contreras c411101.276
Adames ss401000.230
Yelich lf300000.239
Brosseau dh301002.222
Anderson 3b300001.238
Voit 1b301002.222
T.Taylor rf-cf300001.207
Wiemer cf200001.211
b-Winker ph-rf100001.230

Los Angeles000224000_890
Milwaukee000100000_151

a-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 8th. c-struck out for O.Miller in the 9th.

E_Contreras (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Outman (8), Voit (3). HR_Freeman (6), off Miley; Smith (6), off Miley; Vargas (4), off Miley; Contreras (3), off Kershaw. RBIs_Freeman 3 (17), Smith (19), Vargas 2 (19), D.Peralta (15), Betts (21), Contreras (11). SF_Betts.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (D.Peralta, Smith, C.Taylor 2); Milwaukee 1 (Wiemer). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

GIDP_Anderson, Adames.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Vargas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 6-2751108922.36
Suero200003275.79
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 3-2567723943.60
Rea2-321120274.94
Payamps11-310001112.60
Milner100001104.50
Williams100001150.79

Inherited runners-scored_Rea 1-1, Payamps 3-0. HBP_Miley (C.Taylor). WP_Rea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:11. A_30,112 (41,700).

