|Los Angeles
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|O.Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Turang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brosseau dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Taylor rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Winker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|224
|000
|—
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Contreras (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Outman (8), Voit (3). HR_Freeman (6), Smith (6), Vargas (4), Contreras (3). SF_Betts (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,6-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Suero
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|Miley L,3-2
|5
|6
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Rea
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Miley (C.Taylor). WP_Rea.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:11. A_30,112 (41,700).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.