Los AngelesMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35898Totals30151
Betts rf4001O.Miller 2b3010
Freeman 1b5123Turang ph1000
Smith dh4111Contreras c4111
C.Taylor 3b4100Adames ss4010
Vargas 2b5112Yelich lf3000
Outman cf4120Brosseau dh3010
Rojas ss4220Anderson 3b3000
Thompson lf1100Voit 1b3010
D.Peralta ph-lf2011T.Taylor rf-cf3000
Barnes c2000Wiemer cf2000
Winker ph-rf1000

Los Angeles0002240008
Milwaukee0001000001

E_Contreras (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Outman (8), Voit (3). HR_Freeman (6), Smith (6), Vargas (4), Contreras (3). SF_Betts (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,6-2751108
Suero200003
Milwaukee
Miley L,3-2567723
Rea2-321120
Payamps11-310001
Milner100001
Williams100001

Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Miley (C.Taylor). WP_Rea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:11. A_30,112 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you