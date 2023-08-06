Los AngelesSan Diego
Betts rf5211Kim 3b3010
Freeman 1b4223Tatis Jr. rf4000
J.Martinez dh5010Soto lf4000
Rosario 2b3112Machado dh3000
Peralta ph-lf2110Bogaerts ss4010
Taylor 3b3000Cronenworth 2b4121
Hernández lf-2b5131Choi 1b4000
Outman cf4000Sánchez c4121
Rojas ss5110Grisham cf3010
Barnes c2011

Los Angeles2400000118
San Diego0010001002

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 6. 2B_J.Martinez (22), Hernández 2 (5), Sánchez (7). HR_Rosario (2), Freeman (23), Betts (30), Sánchez (15), Cronenworth (9). SB_Taylor (10), Freeman (16), Peralta (2). S_Barnes (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Lynn W,2-0641126
Brasier121101
Graterol100000
Almonte110000
San Diego
Hill L,0-1346614
Avila42-351117
Kerr2-311101
García2-310011

HBP_Hill 2 (Freeman,Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:55. A_43,306 (40,222).

