|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Machado dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hernández lf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|240
|000
|011
|—
|8
|San Diego
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 6. 2B_J.Martinez (22), Hernández 2 (5), Sánchez (7). HR_Rosario (2), Freeman (23), Betts (30), Sánchez (15), Cronenworth (9). SB_Taylor (10), Freeman (16), Peralta (2). S_Barnes (2).
HBP_Hill 2 (Freeman,Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:55. A_43,306 (40,222).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.