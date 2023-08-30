|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Perdomo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Kennedy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Thomas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Pham rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Peterson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Carroll cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|16
|9
|3
|3
|Betts 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.314
|Rosario 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Busch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Muncy 3b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Peralta dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|312
|012
|00x_9
|16
|0
a-lined out for Kennedy in the 7th.
E_Ahmed (8). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Peralta (18), Heyward (17), Muncy (14), Taylor 2 (12). HR_Carroll (23), off Kershaw; Betts (36), off McGough; Smith (17), off McGough. RBIs_Carroll (65), Peralta 2 (49), Heyward 2 (33), Rojas (24), Taylor (40), Outman (59), Betts (94), Smith (66). SB_Taylor (13). CS_Rojas (2). SF_Outman.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Kennedy, Carroll); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Smith, Rojas 3). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Marte, Freeman. GIDP_Marte, Moreno, Outman, Heyward.
DP_Arizona 3 (Marte, Ahmed, Walker; Carroll, Longoria, Carroll; Perdomo, Ahmed, Peterson); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Freeman; Rosario, Rojas, Busch).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 10-6
|5
|12
|7
|7
|3
|1
|87
|3.31
|McGough
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|Castro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.26
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 12-4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|79
|2.48
|Varland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|1.29
|T.Miller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.50
|González
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.45
Inherited runners-scored_T.Miller 2-0. WP_Kershaw, Varland.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:30. A_42,323 (56,000).
