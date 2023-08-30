ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3116159
Marte 2b401000.274
Perdomo 2b000000.271
Kennedy dh300002.091
a-Thomas ph-dh100000.246
Pham rf301011.242
Walker 1b100020.269
Peterson 1b100001.184
Gurriel Jr. lf400000.251
Longoria 3b401002.236
Carroll cf412101.281
Ahmed ss301011.225
Moreno c300011.283

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35916933
Betts 2b322110.314
Rosario 2b100000.239
Freeman 1b400000.337
Busch 1b100000.175
Smith c512100.271
Muncy 3b331011.205
Peralta dh413200.275
Heyward rf403200.261
Outman cf311100.254
Taylor lf313110.228
Rojas ss401102.224

Arizona000010000_161
Los Angeles31201200x_9160

a-lined out for Kennedy in the 7th.

E_Ahmed (8). LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Peralta (18), Heyward (17), Muncy (14), Taylor 2 (12). HR_Carroll (23), off Kershaw; Betts (36), off McGough; Smith (17), off McGough. RBIs_Carroll (65), Peralta 2 (49), Heyward 2 (33), Rojas (24), Taylor (40), Outman (59), Betts (94), Smith (66). SB_Taylor (13). CS_Rojas (2). SF_Outman.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Kennedy, Carroll); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Smith, Rojas 3). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Marte, Freeman. GIDP_Marte, Moreno, Outman, Heyward.

DP_Arizona 3 (Marte, Ahmed, Walker; Carroll, Longoria, Carroll; Perdomo, Ahmed, Peterson); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Freeman; Rosario, Rojas, Busch).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, L, 10-65127731873.31
McGough122201204.50
Castro120001145.26
Herrera100000110.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 12-4531135792.48
Varland120021311.29
T.Miller210002204.50
González100001114.45

Inherited runners-scored_T.Miller 2-0. WP_Kershaw, Varland.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:30. A_42,323 (56,000).

