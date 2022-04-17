CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30141315
K.Farmer ss301001.303
Moran 1b-3b100000.125
Naquin dh401101.273
Pham lf300011.038
Votto 1b300003.118
Lopez 2b000000---
Stephenson c300012.259
Aquino rf400004.074
Moustakas 3b300001.129
Garcia 1b100001.167
Drury 2b-ss201010.278
Fraley cf311001.148

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals349109710
Bruihl p-p000000---
Betts rf310021.206
Freeman 1b514301.324
T.Turner ss410011.316
Muncy 3b311201.167
Alberto 3b201100.200
J.Turner dh312001.235
a-Ríos ph-dh-1b200001.200
Smith c311110.273
Bellinger cf400002.250
Taylor lf311212.333
Lux 2b220020.320

Cincinnati000000010_140
Los Angeles00070002x_9100

a-struck out for J.Turner in the 7th.

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_K.Farmer (3), Drury (2), J.Turner (1), Muncy (2), Smith (2), Taylor (3). RBIs_Naquin (5), Muncy 2 (4), Smith (7), Taylor 2 (6), Freeman 3 (4), Alberto (1). SB_Lux (2), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Naquin 2); Los Angeles 4 (T.Turner 2, Ríos, Bellinger). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 4; Los Angeles 8 for 15.

Runners moved up_Moran.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle, L, 1-132-377725735.68
Cessa11-300001145.40
Diaz110022360.00
Hoffman100012192.70
Warren2-322220226.75
Hendrix1-30000057.71
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, W, 1-06100311890.00
Vesia110001220.00
Bruihl221103262.25

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Hendrix 2-0, Bruihl 1-0. HBP_Bruihl (Lopez).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:02. A_41,167 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you