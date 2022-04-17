|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Moran 1b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Naquin dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.038
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.074
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Garcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Drury 2b-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Fraley cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|7
|10
|Bruihl p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.206
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.324
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|J.Turner dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Ríos ph-dh-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.333
|Lux 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.320
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|700
|02x_9
|10
|0
a-struck out for J.Turner in the 7th.
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_K.Farmer (3), Drury (2), J.Turner (1), Muncy (2), Smith (2), Taylor (3). RBIs_Naquin (5), Muncy 2 (4), Smith (7), Taylor 2 (6), Freeman 3 (4), Alberto (1). SB_Lux (2), Taylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Naquin 2); Los Angeles 4 (T.Turner 2, Ríos, Bellinger). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 4; Los Angeles 8 for 15.
Runners moved up_Moran.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|5
|73
|5.68
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|0.00
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.70
|Warren
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|6.75
|Hendrix
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|89
|0.00
|Vesia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Bruihl
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-0, Hendrix 2-0, Bruihl 1-0. HBP_Bruihl (Lopez).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_3:02. A_41,167 (56,000).
