Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35911997
Betts 2b434420.270
Freeman 1b411121.320
Smith c411000.282
Muncy 3b300022.189
Martinez dh410102.263
Peralta lf311110.274
Heyward rf413210.264
Outman cf400011.231
Rojas ss511001.234

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3739319
Witt Jr. ss502102.244
Melendez lf-rf500002.209
Perez dh400011.253
Garcia 3b423000.271
Pratto 1b301102.262
Fermin c401100.284
Isbel cf200000.190
a-Olivares ph-lf200001.252
Waters rf-cf411000.233
Lopez 2b401001.214

Los Angeles101210130_9110
Kansas City001101000_391

a-pinch hit for Isbel in the 6th.

E_Garcia (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 9. 2B_Heyward (12), Rojas (9), Betts (18), Freeman (28), Pratto (14). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Betts 2 (22), off Marsh. RBIs_Betts 4 (55), Heyward 2 (20), Martinez (56), Freeman (53), Peralta (29), Witt Jr. (39), Pratto (24), Fermin (17). SB_Freeman (11), Waters (3), Garcia 2 (13). CS_Heyward (1). SF_Martinez, Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Heyward, Muncy 2, Freeman); Kansas City 4 (Isbel, Olivares, Perez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Witt Jr., Fermin.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Fermin, Witt Jr., Fermin).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, W, 4-152-353314924.23
Ferguson, H, 11120001113.00
Almonte, H, 71-30000025.45
Hudson110002140.00
Bruihl110002163.72
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Marsh, L, 0-14655459511.25
Garrett100010152.86
Cuas100020214.54
Wittgren154311285.17
Kriske200011304.05

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 2-0, Almonte 2-0, Garrett 2-1, Kriske 3-1. HBP_Miller (Pratto), Wittgren (Smith). WP_Miller, Bruihl.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:57. A_22,006 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you