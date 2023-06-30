|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|9
|7
|Betts 2b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.320
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.189
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|1
|9
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Melendez lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Garcia 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Isbel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|a-Olivares ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Waters rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Los Angeles
|101
|210
|130_9
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|101
|000_3
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Isbel in the 6th.
E_Garcia (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 9. 2B_Heyward (12), Rojas (9), Betts (18), Freeman (28), Pratto (14). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Betts 2 (22), off Marsh. RBIs_Betts 4 (55), Heyward 2 (20), Martinez (56), Freeman (53), Peralta (29), Witt Jr. (39), Pratto (24), Fermin (17). SB_Freeman (11), Waters (3), Garcia 2 (13). CS_Heyward (1). SF_Martinez, Peralta.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Heyward, Muncy 2, Freeman); Kansas City 4 (Isbel, Olivares, Perez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Witt Jr., Fermin.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Fermin, Witt Jr., Fermin).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|92
|4.23
|Ferguson, H, 11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Almonte, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.45
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.72
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marsh, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|95
|11.25
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.86
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|4.54
|Wittgren
|1
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|28
|5.17
|Kriske
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 2-0, Almonte 2-0, Garrett 2-1, Kriske 3-1. HBP_Miller (Pratto), Wittgren (Smith). WP_Miller, Bruihl.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:57. A_22,006 (38,427).
