Los AngelesKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals359119Totals37393
Betts 2b4344Witt Jr. ss5021
Freeman 1b4111Melendez lf-rf5000
Smith c4110Perez dh4000
Muncy 3b3000Garcia 3b4230
Martinez dh4101Pratto 1b3011
Peralta lf3111Fermin c4011
Heyward rf4132Isbel cf2000
Outman cf4000Olivares ph-lf2000
Rojas ss5110Waters rf-cf4110
Lopez 2b4010

Los Angeles1012101309
Kansas City0011010003

E_Garcia (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 9. 2B_Heyward (12), Rojas (9), Betts (18), Freeman (28), Pratto (14). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Betts 2 (22). SB_Freeman (11), Waters (3), Garcia 2 (13). SF_Martinez (6), Peralta (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Miller W,4-152-353314
Ferguson H,11120001
Almonte H,71-300000
Hudson110002
Bruihl110002
Kansas City
Marsh L,0-1465545
Garrett100010
Cuas100020
Wittgren154311
Kriske200011

Ferguson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Marsh pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Wittgren pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Miller (Pratto), Wittgren (Smith). WP_Miller, Bruihl.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:57. A_22,006 (38,427).

