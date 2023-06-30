|Los Angeles
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Betts 2b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Melendez lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Isbel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Waters rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|210
|130
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|001
|101
|000
|—
|3
E_Garcia (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 9. 2B_Heyward (12), Rojas (9), Betts (18), Freeman (28), Pratto (14). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Betts 2 (22). SB_Freeman (11), Waters (3), Garcia 2 (13). SF_Martinez (6), Peralta (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Miller W,4-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Ferguson H,11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Marsh L,0-1
|4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Kriske
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ferguson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Marsh pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Wittgren pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Miller (Pratto), Wittgren (Smith). WP_Miller, Bruihl.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:57. A_22,006 (38,427).
