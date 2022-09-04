|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Turner dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Diego
|001
|000
|300
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|40x
|—
|9
E_Kim (7), T.Turner 2 (13). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Profar (30), Cronenworth (26), Betts 2 (31), T.Turner (34), J.Turner (32). HR_Smith (21), Thompson (8). SB_Bellinger (12). SF_Betts (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Clevinger L,5-6
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|García
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wilson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morejon
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Crismatt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Los Angeles
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pepiot
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Vesia W,4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Phillips H,17
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bickford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Pepiot pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Martin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Clevinger (Taylor), Phillips (Beaty).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_4:08. A_48,522 (56,000).
