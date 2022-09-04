San DiegoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35483Totals33999
Kim ss5000Betts rf4021
Soto rf3120T.Turner ss5012
Machado 3b5010Freeman 1b5000
Bell dh5120Smith c3211
Profar lf4112Muncy 3b5110
Cronenworth 2b4021J.Turner dh3221
Myers 1b1000Gallo lf3110
Beaty 1b2000Thompson ph-lf1113
Grisham cf3000Taylor 2b3100
Nola c3100Bellinger cf1101

San Diego0010003004
Los Angeles00050040x9

E_Kim (7), T.Turner 2 (13). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Profar (30), Cronenworth (26), Betts 2 (31), T.Turner (34), J.Turner (32). HR_Smith (21), Thompson (8). SB_Bellinger (12). SF_Betts (4).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Clevinger L,5-631-345524
García12-310013
Wilson2-310010
Hill1-300000
Morejon034410
Crismatt200013
Los Angeles
Ferguson100003
Pepiot231042
Vesia W,4-011-300012
Martin100001
Hembree11-322210
Phillips H,171-321101
Bickford110002
Kimbrel100000

Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Pepiot pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Martin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Clevinger (Taylor), Phillips (Beaty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_4:08. A_48,522 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

