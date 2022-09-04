San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35483611
Kim ss500003.256
Soto rf312021.256
Machado 3b501002.305
Bell dh512000.181
Profar lf411210.241
Cronenworth 2b402110.241
Myers 1b100001.247
Beaty 1b200001.100
Grisham cf300012.192
Nola c310011.244

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33999610
Betts rf402101.282
T.Turner ss501201.304
Freeman 1b500000.322
Smith c321120.264
Muncy 3b511004.185
J.Turner dh322111.277
Gallo lf311001.193
a-Thompson ph-lf111300.293
Taylor 2b310001.223
Bellinger cf110131.202

San Diego001000300_481
Los Angeles00050040x_992

a-homered for Gallo in the 7th.

E_Kim (7), T.Turner 2 (13). LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Profar (30), Cronenworth (26), Betts 2 (31), T.Turner (34), J.Turner (32). HR_Smith (21), off Clevinger; Thompson (8), off Morejon. RBIs_Profar 2 (53), Cronenworth (68), Smith (80), Bellinger (55), Betts (74), T.Turner 2 (90), J.Turner (70), Thompson 3 (29). SB_Bellinger (12). SF_Betts.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Bell, Nola, Profar); Los Angeles 5 (T.Turner, Freeman 4). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

GIDP_Profar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 5-631-345524683.96
García12-310013263.24
Wilson2-310010142.95
Hill1-30000032.72
Morejon034410124.50
Crismatt200013282.66
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ferguson100003111.78
Pepiot231042743.78
Vesia, W, 4-011-300012252.42
Martin100001192.70
Hembree11-322210266.23
Phillips, H, 171-321101191.38
Bickford110002174.85
Kimbrel100000113.97

Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_García 3-3, Hill 2-0, Vesia 2-0, Martin 1-0, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Clevinger (Taylor), Phillips (Beaty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_4:08. A_48,522 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

