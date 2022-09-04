|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|6
|11
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Bell dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Nola c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|6
|10
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.185
|J.Turner dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Thompson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bellinger cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.202
|San Diego
|001
|000
|300_4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|40x_9
|9
|2
a-homered for Gallo in the 7th.
E_Kim (7), T.Turner 2 (13). LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Profar (30), Cronenworth (26), Betts 2 (31), T.Turner (34), J.Turner (32). HR_Smith (21), off Clevinger; Thompson (8), off Morejon. RBIs_Profar 2 (53), Cronenworth (68), Smith (80), Bellinger (55), Betts (74), T.Turner 2 (90), J.Turner (70), Thompson 3 (29). SB_Bellinger (12). SF_Betts.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Bell, Nola, Profar); Los Angeles 5 (T.Turner, Freeman 4). RISP_San Diego 3 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
GIDP_Profar.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 5-6
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|68
|3.96
|García
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.24
|Wilson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.95
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.72
|Morejon
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|12
|4.50
|Crismatt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.66
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.78
|Pepiot
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|74
|3.78
|Vesia, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.42
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.70
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|6.23
|Phillips, H, 17
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.38
|Bickford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.85
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.97
Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_García 3-3, Hill 2-0, Vesia 2-0, Martin 1-0, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Clevinger (Taylor), Phillips (Beaty).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_4:08. A_48,522 (56,000).
