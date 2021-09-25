Dodgers second. Will Smith doubles to deep right center field. Justin Turner singles to right center field. Will Smith scores. AJ Pollock homers to center field. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Tony Gonsolin singles to shallow infield. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow infield. Tony Gonsolin out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks second. Kole Calhoun homers to right field. David Peralta grounds out to shallow right field to Max Muncy. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Carson Kelly strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks fifth. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield, Max Muncy to Tony Gonsolin. Pavin Smith reaches on third strike. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Max Muncy. Pavin Smith to second. Josh VanMeter singles to shallow left field. Pavin Smith scores. Jake McCarthy pinch-hitting for Humberto Castellanos. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Dodgers sixth. Trea Turner doubles to deep left field. Max Muncy singles to center field. Trea Turner to third. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to left field to David Peralta. Trea Turner scores. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy to second. AJ Pollock reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Justin Turner out at second. Max Muncy to third. Gavin Lux called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2.