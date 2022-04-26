Dodgers first. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman doubles. Mookie Betts to third. Trea Turner doubles to deep left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Mookie Betts scores. Max Muncy lines out to left field to David Peralta. Justin Turner grounds out to third base. Trea Turner out at third.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 0.
Dodgers fifth. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Mookie Betts to third. Trea Turner flies out to shallow right field to Pavin Smith. Max Muncy doubles to deep right center field. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0.
Dodgers eighth. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Will Smith homers to left field. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Chris Taylor flies out to deep left field to David Peralta.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0.
