Dodgers second. Will Smith homers to right field. Edwin Rios grounds out to second base, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Dodgers third. Gavin Lux singles to left center field. Austin Barnes walks. Gavin Lux to second. Mookie Betts flies out to deep left center field to Cooper Hummel. Austin Barnes to second. Gavin Lux to third. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. Austin Barnes to third. Gavin Lux scores. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Freddie Freeman to second. Austin Barnes scores. Will Smith flies out to shallow right field to Jake McCarthy.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks ninth. Geraldo Perdomo strikes out swinging. Alek Thomas hit by pitch. Daulton Varsho pinch-hitting for Jake Hager. Daulton Varsho flies out to left field to Kevin Pillar. David Peralta pinch-hitting for Jose Herrera. David Peralta triples to deep right center field. Alek Thomas scores. Cooper Hummel called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1.
