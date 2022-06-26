Braves sixth. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to left field. Matt Olson called out on strikes. Austin Riley grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Orlando Arcia hit by pitch. Marcell Ozuna to second. William Contreras walks. Orlando Arcia to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Adam Duvall grounds out to third base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 1, Dodgers 0.
Braves seventh. Michael Harris II singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Michael Harris II to second. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Matt Olson walks. Austin Riley out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cody Bellinger. Michael Harris II scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers ninth. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux singles to right field. Chris Taylor singles to left field. Gavin Lux to third. Trayce Thompson singles to shallow right field. Chris Taylor scores. Gavin Lux scores. Trea Turner lines out to center field to Michael Harris II.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Braves 2.
Dodgers tenth. Freddie Freeman doubles to right field. Trea Turner scores. Will Smith flies out to deep right field to Guillermo Heredia. Freddie Freeman to third. Max Muncy lines out to first base to Matt Olson. Justin Turner is intentionally walked. Cody Bellinger grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Braves 2.
Braves tenth. Matt Olson singles to right center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Mike Ford pinch-hitting for Guillermo Heredia. Mike Ford walks. Matt Olson to second. Orlando Arcia called out on strikes. William Contreras flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Braves 3.
Dodgers eleventh. Gavin Lux flies out to deep right center field to Michael Harris II. Cody Bellinger to third. Chris Taylor doubles to shallow left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging. Trea Turner singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Will Smith grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Braves 3.
