Dodgers first. Mookie Betts singles to shallow left field. Corey Seager homers to center field. Mookie Betts scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Will Smith walks. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Will Smith out at second. Chris Taylor walks. Cody Bellinger lines out to center field to Adam Duvall.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Braves 0.
Braves fourth. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Gavin Lux. Austin Riley walks. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Austin Riley scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield, Max Scherzer to Cody Bellinger.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Braves 2.
Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts walks. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts steals second. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Will Smith is intentionally walked. Justin Turner pinch-hitting for Gavin Lux. Justin Turner hit by pitch. Will Smith to second. Mookie Betts to third. Chris Taylor doubles to center field. Justin Turner to third. Will Smith scores. Mookie Betts scores. Cody Bellinger is intentionally walked. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 4, Braves 2.
Braves eighth. Eddie Rosario singles to left field. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Eddie Rosario to second. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow right field. Eddie Rosario scores. Austin Riley doubles to deep center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Chris Martin. Ehire Adrianza strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Braves 4.
Braves ninth. Travis d'Arnaud singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cristian Pache out at second. Guillermo Heredia grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Taylor to Cody Bellinger. Dansby Swanson to second. Eddie Rosario singles to second base. Dansby Swanson scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Dodgers 4.