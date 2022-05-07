Dodgers first. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman doubles to center field, advances to 3rd. Mookie Betts scores. Throwing error by Michael Hermosillo. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Drew Smyly to Frank Schwindel. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Cubs 0.
Dodgers fourth. Chris Taylor singles to right field. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow right field. Chris Taylor out at second. Austin Barnes homers to center field. Gavin Lux lines out to left field to Patrick Wisdom.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Cubs 0.
Dodgers fifth. Mookie Betts grounds out to third base, Jonathan Villar to Frank Schwindel. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep right field. Trea Turner walks. Justin Turner doubles to deep left field. Trea Turner scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy flies out to left center field to Patrick Wisdom. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Cubs 0.
Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow center field, Nick Madrigal to Frank Schwindel. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep right center field. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield. Trea Turner out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Cubs 0.
Dodgers eighth. Max Muncy pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Villar. Chris Taylor walks. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep left field. Chris Taylor to third. Austin Barnes singles to left center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Chris Taylor scores. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts grounds out to third base, Jonathan Villar to Frank Schwindel.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Cubs 0.
