Dodgers second. Corey Seager singles to right field. Will Smith homers to left field. Chris Taylor singles to shallow right field. Gavin Lux homers to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Clayton Kershaw strikes out on a foul tip. Mookie Betts singles to shallow infield. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Tyler Stephenson.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Reds 0.
Dodgers third. Justin Turner flies out to center field to Jose Barrero. Albert Pujols walks. Corey Seager homers to center field. Albert Pujols scores. Will Smith grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Tyler Stephenson. Chris Taylor doubles to deep left field. Gavin Lux singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Clayton Kershaw lines out to center field to Jose Barrero.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Reds 0.
Reds fourth. Kyle Farmer grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Albert Pujols. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Albert Pujols. Nick Castellanos scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Reds 1.
Reds sixth. TJ Friedl pinch-hitting for Justin Wilson. TJ Friedl homers to right field. Jonathan India grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Albert Pujols. Kyle Farmer flies out to deep center field to Chris Taylor. Nick Castellanos walks. Tyler Stephenson called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Reds 2.
Reds eighth. Tucker Barnhart flies out to center field to Chris Taylor. TJ Friedl singles to center field. Jonathan India doubles to deep left field. TJ Friedl scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos singles to shallow right field. Jonathan India scores. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Reds 4.
Dodgers ninth. Matt Beaty pinch-hitting for Blake Treinen. Matt Beaty flies out to right center field to Nick Castellanos. Mookie Betts walks. Trea Turner singles to shallow left field. Mookie Betts to second. Justin Turner singles to shortstop. Trea Turner to third. Mookie Betts scores. Throwing error by Kyle Farmer. Max Muncy pinch-hitting for Albert Pujols. Max Muncy hit by pitch. Justin Turner to second. Corey Seager walks. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. Trea Turner scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Jeff Hoffman to Tyler Stephenson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Dodgers 8, Reds 4.
Reds ninth. Eugenio Suarez flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Joey Votto pinch-hitting for Jeff Hoffman. Joey Votto homers to right field. Mike Moustakas pinch-hitting for Jose Barrero. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Tucker Barnhart strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 8, Reds 5.