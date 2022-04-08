Rockies second. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left field. Connor Joe singles to right center field. Ryan McMahon to third. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow infield to Freddie Freeman. Connor Joe to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Will Smith to Freddie Freeman. Connor Joe to third. Jose Iglesias singles to center field. Connor Joe scores. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Will Smith singles to deep center field. Chris Taylor doubles to deep right field. Will Smith to third. Cody Bellinger pops out to Elias Diaz. Gavin Lux singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Will Smith scores. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left field. Gavin Lux scores. Freddie Freeman walks. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field. Freddie Freeman to third. Mookie Betts scores. Trea Turner to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Justin Turner strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.
Rockies ninth. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow infield, Craig Kimbrel to Freddie Freeman. Elias Diaz doubles to deep center field. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right field. Elias Diaz scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.
