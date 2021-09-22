Rockies fourth. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Garrett Hampson to second. Trevor Story flies out to deep left field to Gavin Lux. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep center field. Garrett Hampson scores. C.J. Cron doubles to right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Max Muncy.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fifth. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Will Smith called out on strikes. Gavin Lux singles to shallow left field. Luke Raley singles to center field. Gavin Lux to third. Julio Urias singles to shallow right field. Luke Raley to third. Gavin Lux scores. Mookie Betts singles to shallow infield. Julio Urias to second. Luke Raley scores. Corey Seager flies out to center field to Garrett Hampson.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Rockies 2.
Dodgers sixth. Trea Turner singles to right field. Max Muncy doubles to deep left center field. Trea Turner scores. Justin Turner lines out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Max Muncy to third. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to Charlie Blackmon. Max Muncy scores. Gavin Lux grounds out to second base, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 2.
Rockies sixth. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow right field. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Max Muncy. Brendan Rodgers to second. Charlie Blackmon strikes out on a foul tip. C.J. Cron doubles to deep right center field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Elias Diaz doubles to left field. C.J. Cron scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to first base to Max Muncy.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 4.
Dodgers tenth. Luke Raley strikes out on a foul tip. Albert Pujols pinch-hitting for Kenley Jansen. Albert Pujols singles to center field. Gavin Lux scores. Mookie Betts lines out to shortstop to Brendan Rodgers. Tony Gonsolin doubled off first.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 4.