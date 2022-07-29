Dodgers first. Mookie Betts flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Trea Turner singles to left field. Freddie Freeman walks. Trea Turner to second. Will Smith lines out to left field to Kris Bryant. Freddie Freeman scores. Jake Lamb singles to right center field. Gavin Lux grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Urena.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Rockies 0.
Dodgers second. Max Muncy singles to right field. Cody Bellinger walks. Max Muncy to second. Zach McKinstry reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Cody Bellinger to second. Max Muncy to third. Throwing error by Connor Joe. Mookie Betts lines out to third base to Ryan McMahon. Trea Turner doubles to deep left field. Zach McKinstry scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Max Muncy scores. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith doubles to deep left field. Freddie Freeman to third. Trea Turner scores. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux flies out to left center field to Kris Bryant.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Rockies 0.
Dodgers fourth. Mookie Betts singles to center field. Trea Turner singles to center field. Mookie Betts to second. Freddie Freeman reaches on error. Trea Turner to second. Mookie Betts to third. Throwing error by Jose Urena. Will Smith singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to second. Trea Turner scores. Mookie Betts scores. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux singles to left field. Will Smith to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy grounds out to first base, Brendan Rodgers to Connor Joe. Gavin Lux to second. Will Smith to third. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right center field. Gavin Lux scores. Will Smith scores. Zach McKinstry grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to Connor Joe.
5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Rockies 0.
Dodgers seventh. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield to Connor Joe. Zach McKinstry walks. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Zach McKinstry to second. Trayce Thompson called out on strikes. Freddie Freeman doubles. Mookie Betts scores. Zach McKinstry scores. Will Smith strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 13, Rockies 0.
