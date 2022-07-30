Dodgers first. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Trea Turner singles to shallow left field. Freddie Freeman lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Will Smith homers to left field. Trea Turner scores. Jake Lamb singles to right field. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jake Lamb out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Rockies 0.
Dodgers second. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger doubles. Trayce Thompson homers to center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Trea Turner pops out to shallow left field to Jose Iglesias.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 0.
Rockies second. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Jose Iglesias doubles to left field. Randal Grichuk triples to deep center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Ryan McMahon out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Randal Grichuk scores. Connor Joe flies out to right field to Mookie Betts.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 2.
Dodgers third. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith walks. Jake Lamb reaches on error. Will Smith to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Fielding error by C.J. Cron. Gavin Lux out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Kris Bryant. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy walks. Jake Lamb to second. Will Smith to third. Cody Bellinger strikes out on a foul tip. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.
Rockies ninth. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base, Freddie Freeman to Craig Kimbrel. Kris Bryant singles to right field. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers singles to right field. Kris Bryant to second. Jose Iglesias walks. Brendan Rodgers to second. Kris Bryant to third. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow left field. Jose Iglesias to second. Brendan Rodgers scores. Kris Bryant scores. Ryan McMahon flies out to Trayce Thompson.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 4.
