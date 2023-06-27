Dodgers second. Max Muncy walks. J.D. Martinez flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. David Peralta doubles to deep center field. Max Muncy to third. Jason Heyward hit by pitch. James Outman singles to right field. Jason Heyward to second. David Peralta to third. Max Muncy scores. Miguel Rojas out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. David Peralta scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Elehuris Montero.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Rockies 0.
Dodgers third. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Will Smith lines out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Max Muncy pops out to Ryan McMahon. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Freddie Freeman scores. David Peralta pops out to Ryan McMahon.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 0.
Dodgers sixth. J.D. Martinez homers to left field. David Peralta grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Elehuris Montero. Jason Heyward grounds out to first base, Elehuris Montero to Brad Hand. James Outman singles to right field. Miguel Rojas lines out to right field to Randal Grichuk.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 0.
