Rockies second. C.J. Cron singles to deep center field. Nolan Jones singles to left field, advances to 2nd. C.J. Cron out at third. Randal Grichuk grounds out to third base, Yonny Hernandez to Freddie Freeman. Harold Castro singles to right field. Nolan Jones scores. Brenton Doyle strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.
Rockies third. Jurickson Profar pops out to shallow infield to Miguel Rojas. Ezequiel Tovar singles to right field. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Ezequiel Tovar to second. Elias Diaz strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to second. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Nolan Jones walks. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon to third. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Nolan Jones to third. C.J. Cron scores. Ryan McMahon scores. Harold Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Will Smith to Freddie Freeman.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fourth. Will Smith walks. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Miguel Vargas walks. Will Smith to second. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Miguel Vargas to second. Will Smith to third. James Outman flies out to left center field to Brenton Doyle. Jonny DeLuca walks. Miguel Rojas to second. Miguel Vargas to third. Will Smith scores. Yonny Hernandez singles to center field. Jonny DeLuca to second. Miguel Rojas scores. Miguel Vargas scores. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Yonny Hernandez scores. Jonny DeLuca scores. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.
Rockies sixth. Nolan Jones called out on strikes. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Jorge Alfaro pinch-hitting for Harold Castro. Jorge Alfaro doubles to deep right field. Randal Grichuk to third. Brenton Doyle hit by pitch. Jurickson Profar walks. Brenton Doyle to second. Jorge Alfaro to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Ezequiel Tovar doubles to deep center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Brenton Doyle scores. Jorge Alfaro scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz singles to deep center field, advances to 2nd. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Fielding error by Miguel Vargas. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Robertson to Freddie Freeman.
5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 9, Dodgers 6.
Dodgers eighth. Jason Heyward pinch-hitting for Miguel Rojas. Jason Heyward singles to left field. James Outman called out on strikes. David Peralta singles to center field. Jason Heyward to third. Yonny Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Jurickson Profar. Jason Heyward scores. Mookie Betts walks. David Peralta to second. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Mookie Betts to third. David Peralta scores. Will Smith walks. Freddie Freeman to second. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 9, Dodgers 8.
