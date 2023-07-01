Royals first. Maikel Garcia doubles to right center field. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to right field. Maikel Garcia to third. Salvador Perez singles to shallow right field. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Maikel Garcia scores. Nick Pratto walks. Salvador Perez to second. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Edward Olivares out on a sacrifice fly to shallow center field to Miguel Vargas. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Matt Duffy hit by pitch. Nick Pratto to second. Salvador Perez to third. Samad Taylor out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Mookie Betts. Matt Duffy to second. Nick Pratto to third. Salvador Perez scores. Drew Waters singles to center field. Matt Duffy scores. Nick Pratto scores. Dairon Blanco called out on strikes.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers second. Miguel Rojas grounds out to second base, Matt Duffy to Nick Pratto. Jonny DeLuca walks. James Outman singles to right center field. Jonny DeLuca to third. Yonny Hernandez doubles to shallow left field. James Outman to third. Jonny DeLuca scores. Mookie Betts out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Drew Waters. Yonny Hernandez to third. James Outman scores. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Yonny Hernandez scores. Will Smith grounds out to second base, Matt Duffy to Nick Pratto.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Dodgers 3.
Royals seventh. Dairon Blanco reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan Brasier. Maikel Garcia called out on strikes. Bobby Witt Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to James Outman. Dairon Blanco scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Royals 6, Dodgers 3.
Dodgers eighth. Jason Heyward pinch-hitting for Miguel Vargas. Jason Heyward grounds out to shallow right field to Nick Pratto. Max Muncy pinch-hitting for Miguel Rojas. Max Muncy singles to right field. David Peralta singles to right field. Max Muncy to third. James Outman singles to shallow infield. David Peralta to second. Max Muncy scores. Yonny Hernandez strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts walks. James Outman to second. David Peralta to third. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base, Matt Duffy to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 6, Dodgers 4.
