Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Freddie Freeman flies out to left field to MJ Melendez. Will Smith lines out to deep left field to MJ Melendez. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Royals 0.
Dodgers third. Miguel Rojas pops out to Freddy Fermin. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith flies out to left field to MJ Melendez. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Royals 0.
Royals third. Drew Waters singles to center field. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman. Drew Waters to third. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to second base to Freddie Freeman. Drew Waters scores. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Royals 1.
Dodgers fourth. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shallow left field, Maikel Garcia to Nick Pratto. David Peralta walks. Jason Heyward doubles to deep center field. David Peralta scores. James Outman walks. Miguel Rojas called out on strikes. Mookie Betts singles to shallow center field. James Outman to second. Jason Heyward scores. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Royals 1.
Royals fourth. Salvador Perez grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Freddie Freeman. Maikel Garcia singles to right center field. Nick Pratto doubles to deep right center field. Maikel Garcia scores. Freddy Fermin grounds out to second base, Bobby Miller to Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman. Nick Pratto to third. Kyle Isbel grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Miller to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Royals 2.
Dodgers fifth. Will Smith triples to right field. Max Muncy walks. J.D. Martinez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kyle Isbel. Will Smith scores. David Peralta flies out to center field to Kyle Isbel. Jason Heyward walks. Max Muncy to second. James Outman grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Royals 2.
Royals sixth. MJ Melendez grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Salvador Perez grounds out to first base, Freddie Freeman to Bobby Miller. Maikel Garcia singles to right field. Nick Pratto hit by pitch. Freddy Fermin singles to left field. Nick Pratto to second. Maikel Garcia scores. Edward Olivares pinch-hitting for Kyle Isbel. Edward Olivares reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Freddy Fermin out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 5, Royals 3.
Dodgers seventh. J.D. Martinez reaches on error. Fielding error by Maikel Garcia. David Peralta singles to right center field. J.D. Martinez to third. Jason Heyward singles to left center field. David Peralta out at third. J.D. Martinez scores. James Outman strikes out swinging. Jason Heyward caught stealing second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Royals 3.
Dodgers eighth. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep left field. Mookie Betts doubles to deep center field. Miguel Rojas scores. Freddie Freeman doubles. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith hit by pitch. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith to second. Freddie Freeman to third. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. David Peralta out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Edward Olivares. Freddie Freeman scores. Jason Heyward pops out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 9, Royals 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.