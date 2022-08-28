Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Trea Turner walks. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Max Muncy singles to center field. Trea Turner to third. Justin Turner singles to center field. Max Muncy to second. Trea Turner scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Marlins 0.
Dodgers second. Trayce Thompson homers to left field. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Charles Leblanc to Garrett Cooper. Mookie Betts lines out to right field to Jerar Encarnacion. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Marlins 0.
Marlins fourth. Brian Anderson homers to left field. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Nick Fortes walks. Charles Leblanc flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Jerar Encarnacion strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Marlins 1.
Dodgers sixth. Max Muncy singles to deep right field. Justin Turner flies out to shallow right field to Jerar Encarnacion. Joey Gallo flies out to center field to Peyton Burdick. Gavin Lux walks. Max Muncy to second. Trayce Thompson walks. Gavin Lux to second. Max Muncy to third. Austin Barnes singles to center field. Trayce Thompson to third. Gavin Lux scores. Max Muncy scores. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Austin Barnes to second. Trayce Thompson scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Marlins 1.
Dodgers ninth. Freddie Freeman singles to shortstop. Max Muncy singles to right field. Freddie Freeman to second. Justin Turner doubles to deep left field. Max Muncy to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor walks. Gavin Lux grounds out to second base. Chris Taylor out at second. Justin Turner to third. Max Muncy scores. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Marlins 1.
