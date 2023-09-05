Dodgers third. James Outman walks. Miguel Rojas singles to shallow center field. James Outman to second. Austin Barnes strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts pops out to Jake Burger. Freddie Freeman singles to deep left field. Miguel Rojas to third. James Outman scores. Will Smith singles to right center field. Freddie Freeman to third. Miguel Rojas scores. Amed Rosario flies out to right center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr..
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Marlins 0.
Marlins fourth. Jake Burger homers to left field. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to second base, Freddie Freeman to Clayton Kershaw. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to first base. Garrett Hampson walks. Nick Fortes grounds out to shortstop. Garrett Hampson out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Marlins 1.
Marlins fifth. Luis Arraez lines out to deep left field to Chris Taylor. Jorge Soler walks. Josh Bell homers to center field. Jorge Soler scores. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Clayton Kershaw to Freddie Freeman. Jake Burger grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Freddie Freeman.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers seventh. Chris Taylor homers to left field. James Outman called out on strikes. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Burger to Josh Bell. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Josh Bell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Marlins 3.
Marlins eighth. Jon Berti pinch-hitting for Jesus Sanchez. Jon Berti lines out to left center field to Chris Taylor. Jake Burger hit by pitch. Bryan De La Cruz homers to left field. Jake Burger scores. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers to right field. Garrett Hampson called out on strikes. Nick Fortes strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 6, Dodgers 3.
