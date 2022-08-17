Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez strikes out on a foul tip. Andrew McCutchen flies out to deep center field to Chris Taylor. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fifth. Joey Gallo homers to right field. Chris Taylor flies out to right field to Andrew McCutchen. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith flies out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Brewers 2.
Brewers fifth. Jonathan Davis called out on strikes. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Willy Adames pops out to shallow right field to Freddie Freeman. Rowdy Tellez walks. Andrew McCutchen walks. Rowdy Tellez to second. Hunter Renfroe flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers seventh. Joey Gallo flies out to deep left center field to Christian Yelich. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Mookie Betts pops out to Rowdy Tellez. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Brewers 3.
Dodgers eleventh. Will Smith flies out to deep right field to Andrew McCutchen. Freddie Freeman to third. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner singles to shallow center field. Max Muncy to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Hanser Alberto pinch-hitting for Gavin Lux. Hanser Alberto strikes out swinging. Trayce Thompson pinch-hitting for Joey Gallo. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Brewers 3.
Brewers eleventh. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow infield. Andrew McCutchen to third. Kolten Wong called out on strikes. Luis Urias walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Victor Caratini singles to right center field. Luis Urias to second. Hunter Renfroe scores. Andrew McCutchen scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
