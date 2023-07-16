Mets fifth. Starling Marte singles to shallow right field. Brett Baty strikes out swinging. Starling Marte steals second. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Omar Narvaez walks. Mark Canha to second. Starling Marte to third. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Miller to Freddie Freeman. Omar Narvaez to second. Mark Canha to third. Starling Marte scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers eighth. James Outman walks. Miguel Rojas singles to shallow right field. James Outman to second. Will Smith pinch-hitting for Austin Barnes. Will Smith flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. James Outman to third. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Miguel Rojas to second. James Outman scores. Freddie Freeman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Mookie Betts out at second. Miguel Rojas to third. Max Muncy pops out to Brett Baty.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Mets 1.
Mets tenth. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for Mark Canha. Luis Guillorme doubles to shallow right field. Brett Baty scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Dodgers 1.
