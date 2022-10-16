|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.227
|.302
|132
|12
|30
|11
|0
|4
|11
|14
|44
|2
|1
|1
|Barnes
|.667
|.667
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.357
|.500
|14
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.333
|.333
|18
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.286
|.375
|14
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Lux
|.231
|.231
|13
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.188
|.176
|16
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.154
|.313
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.154
|.313
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.143
|.278
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|.143
|.143
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kahnle
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|3
|3.71
|4
|4
|1
|34.0
|32
|15
|14
|4
|12
|45
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Graterol
|0
|1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Heaney
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Kershaw
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Urías
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Gonsolin
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|1.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|1
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Treinen
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|13.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.