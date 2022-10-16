BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.227.30213212301104111444211
Barnes.667.667302100000000
Freeman.357.5001415301334100
T.Turner.333.3331846202205101
Muncy.286.3751424101226000
Lux.231.2311303100105000
Smith.188.1761623200202000
J.Turner.154.3131302000033000
Thompson.154.3131312000036000
Betts.143.2781422100134010
Bellinger.143.143701000004000
Taylor.000.000700000005000
Phillips.000.000000000000000
Kahnle.000.000000000000000
Gallo.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals133.7144134.032151441245
Anderson000.001105.0200026
Graterol010.002001.1210000
Martin000.002012.0300001
Phillips000.003003.1100016
Vesia000.003002.2200034
Heaney003.001003.0311124
Kershaw005.401105.0633106
Urías105.401105.0433106
Gonsolin016.751101.1411011
Almonte017.713002.1222006
Treinen009.001001.0111121
Kahnle0013.503002.0233014

