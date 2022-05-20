Dodgers first. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Trea Turner walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Will Smith walks. Trea Turner to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Rhys Hoskins to Ranger Suarez. Will Smith to second. Trea Turner to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Phillies 0.
Dodgers second. Cody Bellinger strikes out on a foul tip. Hanser Alberto singles to left field. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Hanser Alberto out at second. Mookie Betts doubles to shallow left field. Gavin Lux to third. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts scores. Gavin Lux scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Phillies 0.
Dodgers ninth. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Trea Turner out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Roman Quinn. Freddie Freeman scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Justin Turner flies out to deep right field to Roman Quinn.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Phillies 0.
Phillies ninth. Nick Castellanos strikes out on a foul tip. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep left center field. J.T. Realmuto doubles to left field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Johan Camargo singles to shallow infield. J.T. Realmuto to third. Odubel Herrera strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Phillies 1.
