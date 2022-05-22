Dodgers third. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Austin Barnes strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Phillies 0.
Dodgers fourth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Edwin Rios homers to left field. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner lines out to center field to Odubel Herrera. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Phillies 0.
Phillies sixth. Garrett Stubbs homers to center field. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Phillies 1.
Phillies ninth. Alec Bohm strikes out on a foul tip. Bryce Harper grounds out to second base, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Kyle Schwarber is intentionally walked. Jean Segura singles to left field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Nick Castellanos scores. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Phillies 2.
Dodgers tenth. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mookie Betts to second. Austin Barnes out at third. Trea Turner singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman to third. Mookie Betts scores. Edwin Rios is intentionally walked. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Justin Turner grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to J.T. Realmuto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 3, Phillies 2.
Phillies tenth. Garrett Stubbs singles to shortstop. J.T. Realmuto out at home. Johan Camargo called out on strikes. Roman Quinn singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Garrett Stubbs to third. Alec Bohm reaches on error. Roman Quinn scores. Garrett Stubbs scores. Fielding error by Max Muncy.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Dodgers 3.
