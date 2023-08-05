Dodgers first. Mookie Betts lines out to shortstop to Xander Bogaerts. Freddie Freeman lines out to right field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Will Smith homers to left field. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow center field. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
Dodgers second. Chris Taylor walks. James Outman strikes out swinging. Kike Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Juan Soto. Chris Taylor scores. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.
Padres fourth. Juan Soto flies out to deep right center field to Mookie Betts. Manny Machado homers to left field. Xander Bogaerts flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Taylor to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 1.
Dodgers fifth. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Mookie Betts doubles to left field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Juan Soto. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow left field. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith lines out to right field to Trent Grisham. J.D. Martinez walks. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Padres 1.
Padres eighth. Gary Sanchez singles to shallow left field. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Gary Sanchez to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Gary Sanchez to third. Juan Soto singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Gary Sanchez scores. Throwing error by Kike Hernandez. Manny Machado singles to shallow left field. Juan Soto scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Xander Bogaerts flies out to Mookie Betts. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow left field. Manny Machado scores. Garrett Cooper singles to center field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Gary Sanchez walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Trent Grisham singles to left center field. Gary Sanchez to third. Garrett Cooper scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to right field to Mookie Betts.
7 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Padres 8, Dodgers 3.
